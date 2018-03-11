International Game Technology (IGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

International Game Technology (IGT) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 2,017,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,379. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5,912.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.62.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in International Game Technology by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

