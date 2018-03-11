International Business Machines (IBM) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Vetr cut International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,751.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,860,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $247,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.
