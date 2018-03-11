International Business Machines (IBM) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Vetr cut International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,751.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,860,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $247,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

