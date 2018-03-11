International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 36,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,751.28, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $170.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

