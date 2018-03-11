Inter Parfums (IPAR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

Media stories about Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inter Parfums earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8675053961274 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of Inter Parfums ( IPAR ) opened at $47.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,612. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

