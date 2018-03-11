Intel (INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ INTC) traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,943,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $243,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 517,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

