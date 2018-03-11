Intel Co. (INTC) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 10th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,391,183 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $173,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Intel by 4,951.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,172.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Intel Co. (INTC) opened at $52.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

