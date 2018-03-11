Insider Selling: Teladoc Inc (TDOC) President Sells 27,533 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,194.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE TDOC) opened at $43.15 on Friday. Teladoc Inc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Teladoc alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teladoc to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/insider-selling-teladoc-inc-tdoc-president-sells-27533-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Teladoc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 566,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.