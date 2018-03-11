Insider Selling: Teladoc Inc (TDOC) President Sells 27,533 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,194.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE TDOC) opened at $43.15 on Friday. Teladoc Inc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teladoc to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.
Teladoc Company Profile
Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.
