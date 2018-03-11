Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Insider Sells 15,902 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $3,056,205.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50,130.00, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $127.28 and a 52-week high of $196.14.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 199.44% and a net margin of 24.69%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.
