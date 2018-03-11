Insider Selling: RTI International Metals, Inc. (RTI) Director Sells 39,700 Shares of Stock

RTI International Metals, Inc. (NYSE:RTI) Director Jan Mark Philipp Petzel sold 39,700 shares of RTI International Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $52,801.00.
Jan Mark Philipp Petzel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Jan Mark Philipp Petzel sold 459,400 shares of RTI International Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $859,078.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Jan Mark Philipp Petzel sold 36,700 shares of RTI International Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $68,629.00.
RTI International Metals, Inc. (NYSE RTI) remained flat at $$28.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.36 and a PE ratio of 23.58.
RTI International Metals Company Profile
RTI International Metals, Inc is a producer and global supplier of titanium mill products and a manufacturer of fabricated titanium and specialty metal components for the national and international aerospace, defense, energy, medical device, and other consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: the Titanium segment and Engineered Products and Services (EP&S) segment.
