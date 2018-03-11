Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,190.42, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

