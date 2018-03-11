Insider Selling: Hydropothecary Corp (THCX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hydropothecary Corp (CVE:THCX) Director Adam Miron sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00.

Adam Miron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Adam Miron sold 133,332 shares of Hydropothecary stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$526,661.40.

Hydropothecary Corp (THCX) traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$3.99. 1,826,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. Hydropothecary Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.58 and a P/E ratio of -19.95.

Several analysts have commented on THCX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hydropothecary from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Hydropothecary in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Hydropothecary

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

