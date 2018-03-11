Insider Selling: Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) VP Sells 2,584 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) VP Jesus Alvarez sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $257,030.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesus Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Jesus Alvarez sold 299 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $27,750.19.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) opened at $99.53 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $8,700.91, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 457.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $94.27 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberndorf William E increased its holdings in Herbalife by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 195,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

