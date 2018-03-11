Insider Selling: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,915. The company has a market capitalization of $725.24, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 74.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 118.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 616,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 59,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 target price on First of Long Island and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/insider-selling-first-of-long-island-corp-flic-insider-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.