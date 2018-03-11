Insider Selling: Airgain Inc (AIRG) Insider Sells 18,229 Shares of Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) insider Charles A. Myers sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $164,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. Airgain Inc has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airgain by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter valued at $3,317,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

