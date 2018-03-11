Insider Selling: Airgain Inc (AIRG) Insider Sells 18,229 Shares of Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) insider Charles A. Myers sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $164,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. Airgain Inc has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.71.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.
