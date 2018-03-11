Insider Buying: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) Director Donald Bruce Mcleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

Donald Bruce Mcleod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Donald Bruce Mcleod purchased 10,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,100.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB) traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,738. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.13, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a precious metals company. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral property interests. The Company’s principal assets are the Back River gold project and its silver royalty on the Hackett River project, both of which are located in Nunavut, Canada.

