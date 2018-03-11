Inovalon (INOV) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ INOV) opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,696.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $619,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 427,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

