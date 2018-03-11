Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,174,157 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inovalon by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovalon by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 427,528 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Inovalon by 1,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $619,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Holdings Inc ( INOV ) opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,812.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

