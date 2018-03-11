Innoviva (INVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innoviva earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.5802720457127 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Innoviva (INVA) opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,653.62, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.34. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 61.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.93%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Innoviva (INVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/innoviva-inva-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.