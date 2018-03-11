Innoviva (INVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innoviva earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.5802720457127 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Innoviva (INVA) opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,653.62, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.34. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 61.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.93%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).
