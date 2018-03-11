Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.40) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.81) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.64) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 809.86 ($11.19).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa (LON:INF) opened at GBX 707.80 ($9.78) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.68).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/informa-inf-pt-lowered-to-gbx-800-at-berenberg-bank.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.65.

About Informa

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.