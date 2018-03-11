Informa (INF) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.40) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.81) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.64) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 809.86 ($11.19).
Informa (LON:INF) opened at GBX 707.80 ($9.78) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.68).
About Informa
Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.
