Imax Corp (IMAX) SVP Jeffrey Vance Sells 1,039 Shares

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $21,195.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Vance sold 469 shares of Imax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $11,241.93.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 672,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,220. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,340.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Imax by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 446,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Imax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,191 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Imax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 396,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Imax by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Imax from $35.00 to $37.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

