Imax Corp (IMAX) SVP Jeffrey Vance Sells 1,039 Shares

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $21,195.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Vance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Vance sold 469 shares of Imax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $11,241.93.
Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 672,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,220. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,340.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Imax from $35.00 to $37.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.
About Imax
IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.
