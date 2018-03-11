Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $143,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59,580.00, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

