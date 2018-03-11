Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 72.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 150,570 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 188.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58,165.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.18.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $3,319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-position-lifted-by-profund-advisors-llc.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.