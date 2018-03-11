Ichor (ICHR) Shares Up 0%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $28.99. 1,347,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,618,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $750.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 5.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.84%. analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $908,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $122,409.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ichor by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

