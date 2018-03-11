Hutchison Tel Hk H (HTHKY) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hutchison Tel Hk H (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Hutchison Tel Hk H (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Hutchison Tel Hk H has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Hutchison Tel Hk H

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated telecommunication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Fixed-Line. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand.

