Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.75 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.04 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.76.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,690.00, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,140,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 1,737,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 1,724,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,737,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,657,000 after buying an additional 1,723,377 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

