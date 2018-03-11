Humaniq One Day Trading Volume Tops $152,816.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $152,816.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00958390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00086690 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00172616 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

