Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.18 ($92.82).

Hugo Boss (BOSS) opened at €67.42 ($83.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,770.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 1 year high of €81.34 ($100.42).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

