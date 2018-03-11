Hugh M. Queener Sells 21,253 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,434,790.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 235,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,896,647.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5,249.58, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

