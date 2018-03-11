HPM Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

HPM Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) opened at $354.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $303.85 and a twelve month high of $363.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

