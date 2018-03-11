HPM Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 17,255,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after buying an additional 633,336 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 167,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,685,000 after buying an additional 1,056,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Trinity Industries Inc ( NYSE TRN ) opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $5,088.77, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $522,644.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,298.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,409.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 976,882 shares of company stock worth $32,124,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

