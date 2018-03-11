Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Horace Mann Educators Co. ( NYSE:HMN ) opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,796.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $125,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/horace-mann-educators-co-hmn-position-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.