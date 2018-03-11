Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOPE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2,599.35, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $190,325.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

