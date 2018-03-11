Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 47,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,358.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 325,653 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,367,000 after acquiring an additional 417,770 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at $154.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $118,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.63%.

Honeywell International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

