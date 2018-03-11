Honeycomb Asset Management LP Invests $6.64 Million in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Carnival accounts for approximately 0.8% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,804,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $101,712,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,846,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 900,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 436,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL) opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $36,040.59, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,903.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,561. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

