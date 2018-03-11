Honda Motor (HMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In third quarter of fiscal 2018 (ended Dec 31, 2017), Honda reported better-than-expected earnings. Revenues also came in higher than expectation. Honda’s shares outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. Through the Vision 2030 strategy plan, the company is focusing on strategies to boost coordination between research and development as well as procurement and manufacturing of its products. The company is undertaking frequent collaborations to expand its business. The company has been recalling vehicles frequently over the last few years. Moreover, it has been facing a rise in R&D expenses and unfavorable foreign currency translation issues.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Honda Motor ( HMC ) opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62,765.98, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Honda Motor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $93.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 14.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

