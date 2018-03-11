Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd ( HMC ) opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,765.98, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $93.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.45%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

