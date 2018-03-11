Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.8% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,336,016,000 after purchasing an additional 703,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,659,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $995,953,000 after purchasing an additional 249,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $212,717.17, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 56.59%.

In related news, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

