Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a report released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HILS. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($19.83) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hill & Smith (HILS) opened at GBX 1,345 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.94. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,130 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($20.45).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

