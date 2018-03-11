Highland Capital Management LP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $4,063,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $4,043,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANSS ) opened at $171.18 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.55 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,357.04, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

