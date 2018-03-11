Media stories about Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBOS) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 44.611852756229 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ HBOS) opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.84, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/heritage-financial-group-hbos-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-38.html.

Heritage Financial Group Company Profile

Heritage Financial Group, Inc (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.