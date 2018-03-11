HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $130,073.00 (HMP)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:HMP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $130,073.00 and approximately $898.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00879534 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008523 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004900 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004130 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (HMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 2,856,645,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,645,470 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.