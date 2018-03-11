Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.16. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. UBS Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP) opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,490.00, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 690,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

