Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,365 shares during the period. GGP accounts for approximately 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in GGP were worth $61,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGP. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GGP alerts:

Shares of GGP Inc (NYSE GGP) opened at $21.13 on Friday. GGP Inc has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,221.77, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. GGP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. GGP’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGP shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GGP in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/heitman-real-estate-securities-llc-cuts-holdings-in-ggp-inc-ggp.html.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.