Hecla Mining (HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 256.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 550.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 154,185 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/hecla-mining-hl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-hc-wainwright.html.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.