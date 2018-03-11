Head-To-Head Review: Quest Diagnostics (DGX) vs. Joint (JYNT)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 1 10 8 0 2.37 Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $106.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Joint has a consensus target price of $6.15, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.88 $772.00 million $4.73 22.62 Joint $25.16 million 2.90 -$15.17 million ($0.26) -20.73

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Joint. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Joint does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Joint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 10.00% 15.41% 7.17% Joint -13.01% -66.65% -20.37%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Joint on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Its Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and its healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company’s services are provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand, but it also provides services under other brands, including AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum and Care360.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention. The Company has approximately 310 franchised, company-owned, or managed clinics in operation in over 30 states. In addition to its approximately 310 operating clinics, the Company has granted franchises either directly or through its regional developers for an additional over 170 clinics. The Company offers a range of membership and wellness packages. Each patient’s records are digitally updated for ready retrieval in its data storage system by its chiropractors in compliance with various applicable medical records security and privacy regulations.

