Head-To-Head Comparison: Superior Energy Services (SPN) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -10.99% -21.92% -7.80% Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.81 -$205.92 million ($1.72) -5.74 Oasis Midstream Partners $182.21 million 2.64 $49.21 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 16 8 0 2.33 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $13.01, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Superior Energy Services does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Drilling Products and Services, which rents and sells bottom hole assemblies, drill pipe, tubulars and specialized equipment for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, production and workover activities; Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which provides pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells, fluid handling services and well servicing rigs that provide a range of well completion and maintenance services; Production Services, which provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, and remedial pumping services, and Technical Solutions, which provides services requiring specialized engineering, manufacturing or project planning.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. The Company operates in two primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin.

