Head to Head Comparison: Sanofi (SNY) and Warner Chilcott (WCRX)

Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and Warner Chilcott (NASDAQ:WCRX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Warner Chilcott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.57 $9.53 billion $1.84 21.95 Warner Chilcott N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Chilcott.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanofi and Warner Chilcott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 2 6 1 0 1.89 Warner Chilcott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanofi presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Warner Chilcott does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Warner Chilcott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 23.25% 24.30% 13.98% Warner Chilcott N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats Warner Chilcott on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations. The Vaccines segment is dedicated to vaccines and includes the commercial operations of the Company’s vaccines division Sanofi Pasteur and dedicated research and development, production and marketing activities for the Company’s vaccines operations. Its Rare Diseases products include Cerezyme, Cerdelga, Myozyme and Lumizyme, Fabrazyme, and Aldurazyme. It partners with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

About Warner Chilcott

Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the women’s healthcare, gastroenterology, dermatology and urology segments of the branded pharmaceuticals market, primarily in North America. The Company’s hormonal contraceptive product offerings include LOESTRIN 24 FE (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol tablets, USP and ferrous fumarate tablets), the branded product in the United States hormonal contraception market, and LO LOESTRIN FE (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol tablets, ethinyl estradiol tablets and ferrous fumarate tablets), its new oral contraceptive product, launched in January 2011, that offers women the lowest dosage of estrogen of any oral contraceptive available in the United States market. In October 2013, Actavis Inc acquired the entire share capital of Warner Chilcott PLC.

