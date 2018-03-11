Head to Head Analysis: Yum! Brands (YUM) and CEC Entertainment (CEC)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and CEC Entertainment (NYSE:CEC) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands and CEC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 13 9 0 2.41 CEC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus target price of $81.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CEC Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and CEC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 22.80% -17.27% 19.56% CEC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEC Entertainment has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and CEC Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.69 $1.34 billion $5.04 16.46 CEC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $2.73 N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CEC Entertainment. CEC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats CEC Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc. is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world. KFC restaurants across the world offer fried and non-fried chicken products, such as sandwiches, chicken strips, chicken-on-the-bone and other chicken products. Pizza Hut is a restaurant chain specialized in the sale of ready-to-eat pizza products. Taco Bell specializes in Mexican-style food products, including various types of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, nachos and other related items.

About CEC Entertainment

CEC Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in the family dining and entertainment center business. The Company develops, operates and franchises family dining and entertainment centers under the name Chuck E. Cheese’s. Chuck E. Cheese’s stores feature musical and comic entertainment by robotic and animated characters, arcade-style and skill-oriented games, video games, rides and other activities. All of its stores offer dining selections consisting of a range of beverages, pizzas, sandwiches, appetizers, a salad bar and desserts. As of January 1, 2012, the Company and its franchisees operated a total of 556 Chuck E. Cheese’s stores. As of January 1, 2012, it operated 507 Company-owned Chuck E. Cheese’s stores located in 44 states and Canada and its franchisees operated a total of 49 stores located in 15 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, Guatemala, Chile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In February 2014, Apollo Global Management, LLC completed the acquisition of CEC Entertainment Inc.

