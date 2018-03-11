Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €35.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($33.95) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.69 ($35.42).
freenet (FRA:FNTN) opened at €25.99 ($32.09) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.98) and a one year high of €32.92 ($40.64). The stock has a market cap of $3,310.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.40.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.