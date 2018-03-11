H & R Block (HRB) Earns “Sell” Rating from BTIG Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Reiterating Sell While Raising PT to $21 (from $19) H&R Block (HRB) yesterday after the market close posted a narrower- than-expected 3Q18 loss per share in a mostly off-season quarter. Investors’ focus with regard to any of the company’s 3Q reports is almost always on its volume performance through the first half of the tax season. HRB also outperformed in that regard, beating the IRS’s reported e-filing statistics through February 23 in both the assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) categories. Management also reiterated the FY18 guidance they had provided in December.””

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRB. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.02 to $24.69 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

H & R Block ( HRB ) opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5,789.12, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $31.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in H & R Block by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

